    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

    TALLINN, 37, ESTONIA

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Two Airmen assigned to 16th Air Force discuss Cyber Coalition 2023 exercise scenarios in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Cyber Coalition 2023, NATO's largest cyber defensive exercise, 35 countries including the Poland Cyber Command and 16th Air Force trained and tested more than 1,300 cyber operators. (Courtesy photo by Paolo Giordano)

