Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Daniel Lockert, right, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group commander, expresses appreciation to Steve Alexander, the paint section deputy chief with the 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a ceremony commemorating Alexander’s 40 years of federal civilian service. During the event, Alexander received letters of appreciation from three general officers within the Air Force Materiel Command, a certificate of service and a lapel pin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

