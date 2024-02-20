TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Daniel Lockert, right, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group commander, expresses appreciation to Steve Alexander, the paint section deputy chief with the 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a ceremony commemorating Alexander’s 40 years of federal civilian service. During the event, Alexander received letters of appreciation from three general officers within the Air Force Materiel Command, a certificate of service and a lapel pin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8251318
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-EX228-1013
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service [Image 4 of 4], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT