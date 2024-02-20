Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Steve Alexander, left, the paint section deputy chief with the 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, receives a certificate of service for 40 years of federal civilian service presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander. Alexander also received letters of appreciation from three general officers within the Air Force Materiel Command and a lapel pin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8251315
    VIRIN: 240215-F-EX228-1005
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service [Image 4 of 4], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service
    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service
    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service
    Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service
    recognition
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    76th Aircraft Maintenance Group
    76 AMXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT