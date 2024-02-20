Celebrating Steve Alexander’s 40 years of Service

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, right, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, attaches a pin commemorating 40 years of federal civilian service to Steve Alexander, the paint section deputy chief with the 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Alexander also received letters of appreciation from three general officers within the Air Force Materiel Command and a certificate of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

