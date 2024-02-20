U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shatekia Mitchell (far right), equal opportunity advisor, 7th Mission Support Command, poses with all the volunteer models at the end of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.0458 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8251218 VIRIN: 580222-A-XJ219-9438 Resolution: 5693x3795 Size: 12.87 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.