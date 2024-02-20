Adomako Adjapong, health system specialist, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, showcases Kente clothing from Ghana during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at the Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. Kente is a Ghanaian textile that is hand-woven from strips of silk and cotton. It is a symbol of African cultural heritage and can also be found in parts of Togo and the Ivory Coast. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8251207
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-XJ219-6929
|Resolution:
|5548x3699
|Size:
|12.84 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month fashion show
