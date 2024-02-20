Adomako Adjapong, health system specialist, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, showcases Kente clothing from Ghana during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at the Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. Kente is a Ghanaian textile that is hand-woven from strips of silk and cotton. It is a symbol of African cultural heritage and can also be found in parts of Togo and the Ivory Coast. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:05 Photo ID: 8251207 VIRIN: 240222-A-XJ219-6929 Resolution: 5548x3699 Size: 12.84 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.