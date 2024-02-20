Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 1 of 4]

    7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show

    RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Adomako Adjapong, health system specialist, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, showcases Kente clothing from Ghana during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at the Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. Kente is a Ghanaian textile that is hand-woven from strips of silk and cotton. It is a symbol of African cultural heritage and can also be found in parts of Togo and the Ivory Coast. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

    This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

