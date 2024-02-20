Chinna Okoroafor, family programs, 7th Mission Support Command, showcases Nigerian clothing during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at the Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. The fashion show was a great opportunity to see not only African American fashion through the years, but also cultural clothing from Ghana and Nigeria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8251208 VIRIN: 240222-A-XJ219-6533 Resolution: 6040x4027 Size: 10.63 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.