    7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 3 of 4]

    7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show

    RP, GERMANY

    02.23.0408

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shatekia Mitchell, equal opportunity advisor, 7th Mission Support Command, showcases 80’s clothing in the style of a tracksuit during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. The fashion show was a great opportunity to see not only African American fashion through the years, but also cultural clothing from Ghana and Nigeria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.0408
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:04
    VIRIN: 080222-A-XJ219-2703
    Location: RP, DE
    This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    7th MSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    USAREUR-AF

