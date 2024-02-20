U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shatekia Mitchell, equal opportunity advisor, 7th Mission Support Command, showcases 80’s clothing in the style of a tracksuit during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. The fashion show was a great opportunity to see not only African American fashion through the years, but also cultural clothing from Ghana and Nigeria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.0408
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8251209
|VIRIN:
|080222-A-XJ219-2703
|Resolution:
|6360x4240
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT