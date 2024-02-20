U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shatekia Mitchell, equal opportunity advisor, 7th Mission Support Command, showcases 80’s clothing in the style of a tracksuit during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month fashion show at Daenner Chapel, Daenner-Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on Feb. 22, 2024. The fashion show was a great opportunity to see not only African American fashion through the years, but also cultural clothing from Ghana and Nigeria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.0408 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:04 Photo ID: 8251209 VIRIN: 080222-A-XJ219-2703 Resolution: 6360x4240 Size: 11.31 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.