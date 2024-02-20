Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 5 of 7]

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Woods 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    U.S. Navy Sailors stabilize NASA’s crew module test article (CMTA) during rehearsal for launching from the well deck aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 22, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Woods)

    This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

