An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” takes off from the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 22, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has may unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:56 Photo ID: 8251211 VIRIN: 240222-N-ML799-1039 Resolution: 3623x2415 Size: 595.01 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts flight operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.