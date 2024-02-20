Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts flight operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 1 of 7]

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts flight operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” takes off from the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 22, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has may unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:56
    Photo ID: 8251211
    VIRIN: 240222-N-ML799-1039
    Resolution: 3623x2415
    Size: 595.01 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts flight operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts flight operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego conducts small boat operations underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego conducts small boat operations underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) crash and salvage practice while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) crash and salvage practice while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

    TAGS

    NASA
    Navy
    Artemis
    URT-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT