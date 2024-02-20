Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) lower an 11 meter rigid hulled inflatable boat over the side of the ship while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 22, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Amphibious transport docks, like USS San Diego, have unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including embarking helicopters, launching and recovering small boats, three dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:56 Photo ID: 8251213 VIRIN: 240222-N-UY363-1043 Resolution: 3797x2531 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego conducts small boat operations underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.