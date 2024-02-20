Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team [Image 2 of 3]

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    02.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate pose for a group photo during their team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 17, 2024. The team spent Presidents’ Day weekend snowboarding on the Zugspitze Mountain, the highest mountain in Germany. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 06:25
    Photo ID: 8251160
    VIRIN: 240217-A-FX425-1201
    Resolution: 1796x2332
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team
    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team
    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Teambuilding
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT