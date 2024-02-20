Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate pose for a group photo during their team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 17, 2024. The team spent Presidents’ Day weekend snowboarding on the Zugspitze Mountain, the highest mountain in Germany. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner)
Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team
