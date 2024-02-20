Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

Courtesy Photo | Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate pose for a group photo during their team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 17, 2024. The team spent Presidents’ Day weekend snowboarding on the Zugspitze Mountain, the highest mountain in Germany. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner) see less | View Image Page

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate participated in a team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 17 to 19, 2024.



Team members spent Presidents’ Day weekend snowboarding on the Zugspitze Mountain, the highest mountain in Germany at 9,718 feet above sea level. Enhancing their camaraderie while conquering the Bavarian slopes was their goal.



The S2 team has made this an annual trip, though it provided many ‘firsts’ for the Soldiers, including visiting the city of Garmisch and snowboarding.



“I went on the trip to Zugspitze to experience something that I’ve never done before,” said U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Tydings, All-Source Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “I take every opportunity I get to journey off base and do something cool.”



The event has prompted the continued development, and planning of future morale events.



“Having regularly scheduled bonding and teambuilding events enhances the value found in Army workplaces,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Jakob DeHoop, Signal Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “You’ll never be able to get the best out of your Soldiers unless you can effectively connect with them on a more personal level.”



Gaining further insight into how Soldiers interact with each other, both inside and outside of the workplace, is an invaluable lesson to learn, according to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Wilcox, All-Source Intelligence Technician, 2d Theater Signal Bde.



“I wanted to get to know my Soldiers in a more personal environment outside of the workplace so that we can bond and work more cohesively as a team going forward,” he said. “I now can better appreciate their strengths and weaknesses, and hopefully work on sharpening and honing their overall skills as analysts.”



Military service is challenging, particularly for Service members stationed overseas and away from their families. Morale-building events are essential as they can positively affect service members, and greatly enhance their appreciation of their overseas location.



“This trip was definitely a great opportunity and something that I can brag about to all my family and friends back in the USA,” Tydings said. “My brother is also in the Army, and we are always trying to 'one-up' each other in the things we do. This trip probably puts me ahead for a little bit.”



For the S-2 team, their team building activities also provide a significant opportunity to address Army-wide concerns within their section, such as retention and stress management.



“The big rocks we have for people, teams, and winning within our own section nest directly under the big muscle movements our senior leaders don’t always have the bandwidth to tackle personally,” Tydings said. “We all do our part to make the best of our time here, and I’m proud to serve with the Soldiers we have in the 2d Theater Signal Brigade.”





