Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

U.S. Army Sgt. Jakob DeHoop, Signal Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, snowboards down Zugspitze Mountain in Garmisch, Germany February 18, 2024. Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate participated in a team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 17 to 19, 2024. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner).

