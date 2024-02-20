Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team [Image 3 of 3]

    Climb a mountain as individuals, emerge as a team

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    02.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Tydings poses for a photo on top of Zugspitze Mountain, the highest mountain in Germany, during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany February 18, 2024. Team members spent Presidents’ Day weekend snowboarding while also enhancing their camaraderie and team skills. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner)

