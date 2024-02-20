Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C assigned to the 18th Wing, Japan, sits on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 15, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8250987
    VIRIN: 240214-F-FF346-1118
    Resolution: 3992x2657
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: GUAM, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Logistics
    Pacific
    Mobility
    1 CTCS
    CopeNorth

