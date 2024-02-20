A U.S. Air Force F-15C assigned to the 18th Wing, Japan, sits on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 15, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:23 Photo ID: 8250987 VIRIN: 240214-F-FF346-1118 Resolution: 3992x2657 Size: 4.08 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.