PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific

A 736th Contingency Response Squadron air traffic controller manages an impromptu airfield during Cope North at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 11, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
