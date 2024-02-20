Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific [Image 1 of 4]

    PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    Pacific Air Forces

    A 736th Contingency Response Squadron air traffic controller manages an impromptu airfield during Cope North at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 11, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:24
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    This work, PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Pacific
    Mobility
    1 CTCS
    CopeNorth

