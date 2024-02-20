PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific

Mobility Air Force aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and French Air and Space Force participate in an Elephant Walk during Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 5, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

