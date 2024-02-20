PACAF, Allies preparing for the Future; complete large-scale exercise in the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kendall Dunn, 403rd Wing pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules during a Cope North 24 Aeromedical Evacuation exercise at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 11, 2024. Large-scale, multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region act as a force multiplier in the region, building a more integrated and lethal force together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

