    International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn gives his opening remarks during the International Fellows visit on Fort Shafter, HI. Feb. 21, 2024. The International Fellows are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrine to national and theater level strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    TAGS

    u.s. army pacific
    U.S. Army war college
    international fellows

