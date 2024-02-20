U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn gives his opening remarks during the International Fellows visit on Fort Shafter, HI. Feb. 21, 2024. The International Fellows are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrine to national and theater level strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:32 Photo ID: 8250792 VIRIN: 240221-A-YX677-9139 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.83 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.