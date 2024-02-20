International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | Internation Fellows and U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn stand...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | Internation Fellows and U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn stand for a group photo during a visit to the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters visit on Fort Shafter, HI Feb. 21, 2024. Each year approximately eighty senior military officers from around the world are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the United States Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - The United States Army War College International Fellows visited the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters Feb. 21, 2024, to gain knowledge of leadership and landpower in the Indo-Pacific theater.



The purpose of the visit was to provide the International Fellows an appreciation for security challenges and decisions that strategic leaders face in the region.



“The significance of this visit is the understanding of national policy as it is conveyed from the executive level to the Department of Defense.” said the Chief of the International Student Management Office Kevin D. Bremer.



Since many of the International Fellows will fulfill leadership roles, this visit also helped them become familiar with responsibilities for developing, training, resourcing, equipping, and sustaining military forces.



“The reason why we bring them to Indo-Pacific headquarters and the U.S. Army Pacific headquarters is so they know who key players are.” stated Bremer.



The importance of learning from and working with international leaders was emphasized by the opening remarks made by the U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn.



“The connections we form aren’t just between our armies,” said Flynn. “What we’re doing here is integrating and binding together the multinational forces in a way where our interoperability, our readiness, our confidence is enhanced.”



Flynn continued to convey the importance of landpower in the theater.



“Landpower in this region is absolutely critical and it has been for a long time,” said Flynn. “Landpower is a key component in the security architecture that helps keep the Indo-Pacific region safe, free and open because it protects national sovereignty.”



The United States Army War College’s mission is to educate and develop leaders for service at the strategic level while advancing their knowledge in the global application of Landpower



Each year approximately eighty senior military officers from around the world are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the United States Army War College according to www.armywarcollege.edu.



The International Fellows are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrine to national and theater level strategies.