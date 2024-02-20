Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 4]

    International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Internation Fellows and U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn stand for a group photo during a visit to the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters visit on Fort Shafter, HI Feb. 21, 2024. Each year approximately eighty senior military officers from around the world are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the United States Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    This work, International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

