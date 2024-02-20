Internation Fellows and U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn stand for a group photo during a visit to the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters visit on Fort Shafter, HI Feb. 21, 2024. Each year approximately eighty senior military officers from around the world are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the United States Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:32 Photo ID: 8250790 VIRIN: 240221-A-YX677-6638 Resolution: 7793x5198 Size: 3.5 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Fellows gain a greater understanding of landpower within the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.