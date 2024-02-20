Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

    Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers, representing a variety of military occupational specialties, from a religious affairs specialist to an infantryman, pause for a photo after a re-enlistment ceremony with Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024 at McCormick Place.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reenlistment
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    2024 Chicago Auto Show

