Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

Army Reserve Soldiers, representing a variety of military occupational specialties, from a religious affairs specialist to an infantryman, pause for a photo after a re-enlistment ceremony with Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024 at McCormick Place.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

