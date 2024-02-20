Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, Director, left, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, re-enlists six Army Reserve Soldiers at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024, at McCormick Place. Norman additionally visited Chicago to meet with local military leaders and civilians and to participate in a briefing at the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8250233
|VIRIN:
|240213-A-XY199-1016
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT