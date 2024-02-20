Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, Director, left, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, re-enlists six Army Reserve Soldiers at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024, at McCormick Place. Norman additionally visited Chicago to meet with local military leaders and civilians and to participate in a briefing at the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

