Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO - Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, delivered the oath of re-enlistment to six Army Reserve Soldiers during the Chicago Auto Show on, February 13, 2024, at McCormick Place.



Norman traveled to Chicago to support ongoing Army recruiting efforts, meet with military leaders in Chicago and participate in a briefing at the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.



“It’s an honor to be part of this event. Re-enlisting Soldiers brings the most joy to any leader. These Soldiers are essential in moving forward and retaining quality Soldiers to keep our ranks full,” Norman said. “We have everybody from a railway specialist to an infantryman. It’s an honor to be part of an event that allows these Soldiers to continue to serve. They are demonstrating ‘Be All You Can Be’ in the Army.”



The Army Reserve, Active Duty, National Guard and Department of the Army civilians are all part of the Total Army effort, explained Norman.



“The Total Army is a powerful institution. Whenever the nation calls, the Total Army responds and completes the mission,” he said.



Sgt. Amrit Sandhu, G-8, Finance, 85th U. S. Army Reserve Support Command, participated, as one of the re-enlistees, in the ceremony.



“I love being part of the Army Reserve. I enjoy the training during battle assembly and (connecting) with Soldiers. This is my 10th year in the Army Reserve, “said Sandhu, who re-enlisted in the ceremony.



Spc. Fernando Silvado, Religious Affairs Specialist, 85th USARSC, re-enlisted for six years. He credited the Army with helping him find his purpose in life.



“When I joined the Army Reserve I reclassed from being a medic to a religious affairs specialist. I think the Army Reserve having chaplains available to the Soldiers is a beautiful thing. Ultimately it keeps my head and heart in the right place. That’s why I still do it,” Silvado said.



In addition to religious affairs specialists, the U.S. Army provides numerous opportunities for Soldiers to explore their passions and become the best they can be. More than 120 career fields are available to Soldiers in the Army Reserve.



Friends, family members and kids gathered to watch the ceremony as Soldiers re-enlisted.



Eliza Wachtel, the wife of Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Wachtel, 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Career Group, St. Louis, Missouri, and their two sons watched him take the oath.



“As a military spouse you are involved in the military lifestyle. You understand the demand placed on your Soldier,” explained Eliza. “You are very supportive and the children are resilient because they understand their father is a Soldier. The military lifestyle is unique.”



“I keep serving for my family,” said Wachtel. “I was an active-duty infantry Soldier and a drill instructor before I became a retention non-commissioned officer. I think Soldiers should go on active duty for their first contract. You get immersed in the Army and you learn a lot more...”

