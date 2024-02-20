Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, left, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, gives brief remarks to the audience before re-enlisting six Army Reserve Soldiers at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024 at McCormick Place. Visitors had the opportunity to see several Army combat vehicles up close including a mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle and the Army MRZR four wheeled all- terrain vehicle.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show
