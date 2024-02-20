Army Reserve Soldiers take the oath at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, left, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, gives brief remarks to the audience before re-enlisting six Army Reserve Soldiers at the Chicago Auto Show on February 13, 2024 at McCormick Place. Visitors had the opportunity to see several Army combat vehicles up close including a mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle and the Army MRZR four wheeled all- terrain vehicle.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

