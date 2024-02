U.S. Army Soldiers brief the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande during his tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Soldiers from I Corps presented several variations of the Stryker vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:16 Photo ID: 8249920 VIRIN: 240215-F-SK889-1179 Resolution: 6239x4164 Size: 1.94 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.