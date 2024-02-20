Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande [Image 5 of 8]

    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers host the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande and his delegation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The visit was part of a tour to strengthen U.S. and India relations and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8249913
    VIRIN: 240215-F-SK889-1151
    Resolution: 5615x3747
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande
    JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    JBLM
    Soldiers
    Team McChord
    Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT