U.S. Air Force Capt. Marcus Malecek, left, a 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, briefs the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande alongside Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, inside a C-17 Globemaster III during a visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 62d AW presented the wing’s power projection and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:16 Photo ID: 8249910 VIRIN: 240215-F-SK889-1042 Resolution: 5173x3453 Size: 1.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.