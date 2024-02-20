JBLM welcomes Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande

A C-17 Globemaster III and a Stryker vehicle are displayed for the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Pande and his delegation during their tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The visit was part of a tour to strengthen U.S. and India relations and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
