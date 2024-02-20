51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet

U.S. Airmen compete against each other with pugil sticks during the 51st Maintenance Group’s 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. MPOY is an annual event that recognizes the top performers of the 51st MXG and brings different squadrons together through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

