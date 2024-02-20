Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 1 of 5]

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron compete in a game of tug-of-war at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. This game was one of the events meant to build comradery between squadrons under the 51st Maintenance Group during the 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    This work, 51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

