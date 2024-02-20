Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 3 of 5]

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Attendees of the 51st Maintenance Group’s 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet cheer for the award winners at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. The awards banquet highlights the relentless dedication of Osan’s maintenance Airmen to strive for excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Crew Chief
    Aircraft Maintenance
    excellence
    maintenance
    MPOY
    51st MXG

