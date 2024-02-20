Attendees of the 51st Maintenance Group’s 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet cheer for the award winners at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. The awards banquet highlights the relentless dedication of Osan’s maintenance Airmen to strive for excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:26 Photo ID: 8249209 VIRIN: 240216-F-OS908-1256 Resolution: 4124x2946 Size: 7.09 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.