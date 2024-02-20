Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 5 of 5]

    51st MXG hosts 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron receive the Outstanding Load Crew of the Year award during the 51st Maintenance Group’s 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 8, 2024. This award is earned based on overall performance of loading, maintenance and quality assurance evaluations during the 51st MXG’s annual load crew competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

