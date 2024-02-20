240221-N-XX566-1302

PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – Lt. Brian Dombroski, from Little Rock, Arkansas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), embraces his son after returning from deployment. William P. Lawrence is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and returning from a 4-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:06 Photo ID: 8249106 VIRIN: 240221-N-XX566-1302 Resolution: 2915x4372 Size: 4.51 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence returns to Pearl Harbor. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.