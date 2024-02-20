USS William P. Lawrence returns to Pearl Harbor.

240221-N-XX566-1048

PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Justin Hess, from Runnemede, New Jersey, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), embraces his daughter following his final deployment in the Navy. William P. Lawrence is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and returning from a 4-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

