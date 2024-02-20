Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence returns to Pearl Harbor.

    USS William P. Lawrence returns to Pearl Harbor.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald King, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), embraces his wife after returning from deployment. William P. Lawrence is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and returning from a 4-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 110
    William P. Lawrence

