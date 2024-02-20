240221-N-XX566-1121
PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald King, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), embraces his son after returning from deployment. William P. Lawrence is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and returning from a 4-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8249103
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-XX566-1121
|Resolution:
|5200x3467
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS William P. Lawrence returns to Pearl Harbor. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT