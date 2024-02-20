Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason P. Quinter, middle, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, awards the Legion of Merit to Sgt. Maj. Gerardo C. Ybarra, the outgoing sergeant major of MACG-38, during a retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2024. Ybarra was awarded the Legion of Merit for his dynamic leadership and commitment to institutional development, significantly enhancing the lethality and innovative capabilities of MACG-38 in alignment with Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

