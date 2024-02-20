Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 9]

    Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason P. Quinter, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives closing remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Alvarez assumed the responsibilities of MACG-38 sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Gerardo C. Ybarra.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8248989
    VIRIN: 240215-M-YL719-1071
    Resolution: 3203x4802
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sergeant major
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MACG-38
    relief and appointment

