U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Alvarez assumed the responsibilities of MACG-38 sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Gerardo C. Ybarra. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:09 Photo ID: 8248992 VIRIN: 240215-M-YL719-1100 Resolution: 5970x3982 Size: 10.6 MB Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.