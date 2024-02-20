Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Alvarez assumed the responsibilities of MACG-38 sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Gerardo C. Ybarra. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8248992
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-YL719-1100
|Resolution:
|5970x3982
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
