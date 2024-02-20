Marine Air Control Group 38 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason P. Quinter, middle, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Alvarez, the incoming sergeant major of MACG-38, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, Alvarez assumed the responsibilities of MACG-38 sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Gerardo C. Ybarra. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

