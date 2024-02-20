Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard

(From right to left) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Shevchik, Chief of Staff - Air, Vermont National Guard, stands for a photo with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Henry Harder, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Vermont National Guard, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Finnegan, Commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, Austrian Maj. Gen. Gerfried Promberger, Commander of the Austrian Air Force, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Knight, Deputy Director of Space Operations, National Guard Bureau, Austrian Air Force Col. Roman Hofer, and U.S. Air Foce Lt. Col. Andrew Gilmer, F-35A Lightning II pilot for the 158th Fighter Wing, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 20, 2024. Last year the 158th Fighter Wing made history when they arrived in Austria to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program agreement, which saw U.S. F-35s land in Austria for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

