Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard [Image 1 of 3]

    Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Austrian Maj. Gen. Gerfried Promberger (left), commander of the Austrian Air Force, talks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Shevchik, Chief of Staff - Air, ,Vermont National Guard, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 20, 2024. Last year the 158th Fighter Wing made history when they arrived in Austria to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program agreement, which saw U.S. F-35s land in Austria for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8248866
    VIRIN: 240220-Z-FV499-1082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard
    Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard
    Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    Austria
    SPP
    Vermont Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT