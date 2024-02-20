Austrian Delegates visit Vermont National Guard

Vermont National Guard leadership talk with Austrian Maj. Gen. Gerfried Promberger, commander of the Austrian Air Force, along with Austrian Air Force Col. Roman Hofer, about the F-35A Lightning II at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 20, 2024. Last year the 158th Fighter Wing made history when they arrived in Austria to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program agreement, which saw U.S. F-35s land in Austria for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

