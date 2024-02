19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Group, oversee the installation of a satellite communication suite at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The 19th Airlift Wing achieved a significant milestone in enhancing its aircraft's communication capabilities with the first successful testing of a cutting-edge satellite communication suite during a maximum endurance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

