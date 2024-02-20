Contractors implement a satellite communication suite into a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The integration of this communication suite not only enhanced the aircraft's operational effectiveness, but demonstrated the Air Force's commitment to agile operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8248814 VIRIN: 240125-F-CJ696-1268 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.53 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.