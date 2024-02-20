Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

    19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Contractors implement a satellite communication suite into a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The integration of this communication suite not only enhanced the aircraft's operational effectiveness, but demonstrated the Air Force's commitment to agile operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    This work, 19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

