Airmen learn about a satellite communication suite in a C-130J Super Hercules during a demonstration at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The integration of this communication suite not only enhanced the aircraft's operational effectiveness, but demonstrated the Air Force's commitment to agile operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8248813
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-CJ696-1273
|Resolution:
|7751x5167
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities
