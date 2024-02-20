19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities

Airmen learn about a satellite communication suite in a C-130J Super Hercules during a demonstration at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The integration of this communication suite not only enhanced the aircraft's operational effectiveness, but demonstrated the Air Force's commitment to agile operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

