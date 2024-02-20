Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Group hoist a satellite communication suite onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 25, 2024. The new and innovative satellite communication suite included a hatch-mounted satellite antenna, antenna controller, router, and Executive Communications Kit, which allowed the aircraft to connect to non-secure and secret networks providing “enroute satellite communications” during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8248815 VIRIN: 240125-F-CJ696-1121 Resolution: 6612x4408 Size: 6.42 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW tests new C-130J communication capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.